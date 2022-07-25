Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

