StockNews.com Lowers Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

