Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.78.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,773,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

