Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

