C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.99 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

