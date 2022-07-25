Stephens Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $66.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $666,145. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

