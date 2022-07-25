Piper Sandler Cuts Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $80.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

