DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

