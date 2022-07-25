Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

