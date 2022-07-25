Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.99. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

