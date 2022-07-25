Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $306.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. SiTime has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares in the company, valued at $116,008,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,008,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,418 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.