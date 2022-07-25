Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $396.73 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

