Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) vs. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Financial Analysis

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 3.09 $29.32 million $2.55 11.00 Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 1.46 $314.65 million $10.02 3.79

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 20.32% 10.01% 1.02% Customers Bancorp 40.14% 30.79% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $71.07, suggesting a potential upside of 86.93%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated sixty full-service retail banking locations in Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans. It also offers traditional banking activities, including mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

