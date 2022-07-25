Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target at $217.44

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.44.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

