Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$14.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

CAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cascades Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$966.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.94.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Cascades

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at C$950,105.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

