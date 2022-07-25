DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in DigitalOcean by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.