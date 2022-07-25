Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several research firms have commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 226,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $11,388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

G stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

