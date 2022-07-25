Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

