Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Forward Air has set its Q2 guidance at $1.59-$1.63 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Forward Air by 163.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Forward Air by 61.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $639,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

