Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Forward Air has set its Q2 guidance at $1.59-$1.63 EPS.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forward Air Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Forward Air by 163.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Forward Air by 61.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $639,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
