Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $26.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 546,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,519,084,000 after buying an additional 81,862 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 75,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,732,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 133,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,445,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

