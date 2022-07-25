NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXRT opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.