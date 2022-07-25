Paramount Global (PARA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

