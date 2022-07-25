MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $2.040-$2.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.04-2.52 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ MKSI opened at $109.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $181.03.
MKS Instruments Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.