Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

