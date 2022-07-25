Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.