Contrasting VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 270.66 -$28.29 million ($0.82) -2.74 VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,447.37% -25.12% -23.77% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of VectivBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardiff Oncology and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 VectivBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 511.11%. VectivBio has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.36%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than VectivBio.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats VectivBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company's TROV-053 is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

