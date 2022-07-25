Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $370.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

