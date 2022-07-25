MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $518.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 82.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $439.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

