Credit Suisse Group Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their price target on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.81.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$60.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.92. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

