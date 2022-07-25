Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Aecon Group has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $17.47.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

