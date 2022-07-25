Brokers Set Expectations for loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

LDI stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.81.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 2,028,523 shares worth $3,328,801.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

