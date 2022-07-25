Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTL. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.27.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.23.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.