Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($54.55) to €52.00 ($52.53) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AALBF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Aalberts from €80.00 ($80.81) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aalberts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €40.00 ($40.40) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

