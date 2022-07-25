Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

