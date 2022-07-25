Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $42.52.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

