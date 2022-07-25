Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $42.52.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
