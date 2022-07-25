Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given New €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 3.2 %

AKZOY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.