Morgan Stanley Trims Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Target Price to €66.60

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €67.70 ($68.38) to €66.60 ($67.27) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMDUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amundi from €89.00 ($89.90) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amundi from €70.00 ($70.71) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amundi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Amundi Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $51.82 on Friday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

