Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.55) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,480 ($17.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,347.50.

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

