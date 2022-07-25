ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target Cut to €370.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €400.00 ($404.04) to €370.00 ($373.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASMIY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.00.

ASMIY stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.61. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.3356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

