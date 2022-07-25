Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 345

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 370 to SEK 345 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

