BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) PT Lowered to €80.00 at UBS Group

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €88.00 ($88.89) to €80.00 ($80.81) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($84.85) to €76.00 ($76.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 9.1 %

BESIY stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries Announces Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 45.38%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.1198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.25%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

