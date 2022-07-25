Barclays Trims Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Target Price to €3.50

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €3.80 ($3.84) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BNCZF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.64) to €3.30 ($3.33) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.24) to €3.60 ($3.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

