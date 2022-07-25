Morgan Stanley Lowers BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €66.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

