Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €54.75 at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €60.00 ($60.61) to €54.75 ($55.30) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.72) to €50.50 ($51.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($63.84) to €56.70 ($57.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($75.76) to €74.00 ($74.75) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

