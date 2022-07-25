Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYDGF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.75.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $120.82 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $214.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

