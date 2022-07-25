BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) PT Raised to €75.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWAGF. UBS Group raised their price target on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

BAWAG Group Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of BAWAG Group stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

