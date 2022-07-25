Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT Raised to €185.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €180.00 ($181.82) to €185.00 ($186.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($53.54) to €43.50 ($43.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($49.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.48) to €43.00 ($43.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($163.64) to €160.00 ($161.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

