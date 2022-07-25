Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT Lowered to €54.60 at UBS Group

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €56.00 ($56.57) to €54.60 ($55.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($19.60) to €18.60 ($18.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($53.54) to €52.00 ($52.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($57.58) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.