Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) PT Lowered to 460.00 at Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

