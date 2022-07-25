Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.56.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TXG opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.54 and a 52-week high of C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$778.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

